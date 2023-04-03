Missouri judge issues hold until he reviews the case

According to court documents, St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the U.S. Department of Education from canceling billions of dollars in student loan debt for borrowers nationwide until he reviews the case.

The District Court in Missouri ruled that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia should be dismissed from the lawsuit, citing a “lack of standing.” However, Missouri now has the green light to continue the case, demonstrating its “clear standing” in the matter.

The Associated Press reported that six Republican states requested the injunction just hours before U.S. District Judge Randal Hall in Georgia declined to extend the restraining order that would block the plan.