What was Marcellus Williams convicted of?

According to The Associated Press, Williams was convicted in 2001 for the Aug. 11, 1998, killing of Gayle, 42, a former police reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. At the time of the attack, she had just come out of the shower and gone downstairs, where she was stabbed 43 times with a kitchen knife during a burglary at her suburban St. Louis home. Her purse and her husband’s laptop were stolen.

During the investigation, police alleged that Williams stole a jacket to conceal the blood on his shirt, raising suspicion from his girlfriend, who questioned his choice given the warm weather. She later discovered the purse and laptop he had allegedly stolen from the residence, which Williams sold a few days later.

At his trial, prosecutors presented testimony from Williams’ former cellmate, Henry Cole, who in 1999 claimed that Williams had confessed to killing Gayle and shared specific details about the crime. At the time, Williams was serving a prison sentence for armed robbery in an unrelated case.

Over the years, Williams fought to overturn his conviction while facing execution three times. He was granted reprieve twice, in 2015 and 2017, but neither led to his release. His final attempt failed when Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied his appeal on Monday and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene just hours before his death, per AP.