What did Big Meech’s attorney say about his early release?

Brittany K. Barnett, Flenory’s attorney and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, told TMZ she was “overjoyed“ about her client’s release after being in prison for over two decades, and he can focus on his new life.

“Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience,“ Barnett told Complex in a statement. “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter.”

She continued, “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.“