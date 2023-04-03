Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the infamous co-founder of the Black Mafia Family criminal enterprise, is close to becoming a free man following his release from federal prison.
According to TMZ, Flenory, 56, was transferred from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Florida, to community confinement, or a halfway house, in Miami, managed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Reentry Management office. His predicted release date is Jan. 27, 2026.
When did Big Meech launch the Black Mafia Family?
Flenory launched his notorious drug empire in the 1980s in Detroit alongside his younger brother, Terry “Southwest” Flenory. They later expanded the business, acquiring more than 500 members nationwide, and made a whopping $270 million between 1986 and 2005. The Flenory brothers were arrested and indicted in 2005 on multiple charges and, in 2008, sentenced to 30 years in prison, Newsweek reported.
While they were serving time in federal prison, Terry was released to home confinement on May 5, 2020, due to illness and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, per Newsweek. Meanwhile, Demetrius was initially expected to be released in 2028.
The Flenory brothers’ story caught the attention of rapper and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who adapted their real-life experiences into the hit series BMF on Starz. The show features Flenory’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., portraying his father.
What did Big Meech’s attorney say about his early release?
Brittany K. Barnett, Flenory’s attorney and co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, told TMZ she was “overjoyed“ about her client’s release after being in prison for over two decades, and he can focus on his new life.
“Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience,“ Barnett told Complex in a statement. “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter.”
She continued, “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.“