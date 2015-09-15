Before its new season premieres, BMF has received a fast renewal for a fourth season from Starz, Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed. This comes ahead of the March 1 premiere of Season 3. Production on season 4 will begin this spring in Atlanta.

“Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”

BMF Season 3 stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt. Guest stars this season include Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

Here’s the Season 3 official description:

BMF continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides of the law, but might find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season three includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season, who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their unbelievable journey.

The show is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company alongside creator, executive producer Randy Huggins, with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke.

Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.