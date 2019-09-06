In a recent livestream, Big Sean got emotional as he talked about the challenges he faced throughout his career.

“It gets hard, your faith gets tested… when you make art and you put your heart into this s**t… I don’t really try to read into what people ever say… its hard because you do care about your s**t…,” he said in the clip.

Better Me Than You was originally scheduled to drop earlier in August. As he announced that the album has been delayed, Big Sean teamed up with TikToker Jordan Howlett and gave his fans a hilarious explanation.

“So, the album didn’t drop tonight, maybe in some days from now. The last track I did was about my son, and as a new dad, I realized that I don’t know that many recipes. So, I guess my best bet is to ask Jordan. I guess I do that by zooming in and saying come here,” Big Sean said in a TikTok video with Howett, as Blavity previously reported.