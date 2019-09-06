Big Sean‘s latest studio album, Better Me Than You, has finally arrived. The project, which was released on Aug. 30, is already trending as fans rave about how much they love it.
The album features Gunna, Teyanna Taylor, Kodak Black and Charlie Wilson. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also appears on the tracklist. He also dropped a music video for “Who You Are (Superstar),” which samples Usher’s “Superstar” from 2004’s Confessions album.
He also dropped the video for that, which featuers Taye Diggs, RDC World, Jazz Cartier, Amine and more.
Better Me Than You marks Big Sean’s first release since 2020’s Detroit 2, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fans are grateful for the new music.
Big Sean leaving the studio after recording #BetterMeThanYou pic.twitter.com/vvmbRBy6zd
— Degrassi ᯅ (@Wakablazer) August 30, 2024
Big Sean saw all the hate & got in the booth to remind niggas who he is. This album is fire.
— 💃🏾 (@marajnsync) August 30, 2024
Wow, I genuinely loved this album. I’ve been a Big Sean fan since I started high school and it’s been great to watch his growth over the years even since 2020 you can feel how he’s progressed with his subject matter and his sound, he’s constantly evolving his craft.
I think Big… https://t.co/5Zrj8jaoMv pic.twitter.com/M24jPxZd8a
— Joey (@gothamhiphop) August 30, 2024
In a recent livestream, Big Sean got emotional as he talked about the challenges he faced throughout his career.
“It gets hard, your faith gets tested… when you make art and you put your heart into this s**t… I don’t really try to read into what people ever say… its hard because you do care about your s**t…,” he said in the clip.
Better Me Than You was originally scheduled to drop earlier in August. As he announced that the album has been delayed, Big Sean teamed up with TikToker Jordan Howlett and gave his fans a hilarious explanation.
“So, the album didn’t drop tonight, maybe in some days from now. The last track I did was about my son, and as a new dad, I realized that I don’t know that many recipes. So, I guess my best bet is to ask Jordan. I guess I do that by zooming in and saying come here,” Big Sean said in a TikTok video with Howett, as Blavity previously reported.
Howlett shared some jokes in a separate video, saying the delay was his fault.
“The album’s not coming out tonight and I know what you’re thinking, ‘Why Jordan? Why is it not?’ Come here, it’s because it’s my fault,” Howlett said. “It is my fault. I heard that Sean wanted lyrical tightness on the album and I said, ‘You know what? Hold off on the album and wait until I get my lyrics down…”
Big Sean is expecting a big year for his new album after seeing the love it’s already getting. As he celebrated the release of his album, Big Sean shared an Instagram post from one of his supporters who wrote that Better Me Than You will be album of the year, per The Jasmine Brand.