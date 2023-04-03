Big Sean was set to drop his new album Better Me Than You last Friday. However, the rapper is delaying the release and has even dropped a series of comedic skits with popular TikToker Jordan Howlett to confirm his decision.
“So, the album didn’t drop tonight, maybe in some days from now. The last track I did was about my son, and as a new dad, I realized that I don’t know that many recipes. So, I guess my best bet is to ask Jordan. I guess I do that by zooming in and saying come here,” Big Sean says in the clip before Howlett appears.
In another clip, Howlett jokingly takes the blame for Big Sean’s album delay: “The album’s not coming out tonight and I know what you’re thinking, ‘Why Jordan? Why is it not?’ Come here, it’s because it’s my fault. It is my fault. I heard that Sean wanted lyrical tightness on the album and I said, ‘You know what? Hold off on the album and wait until I get my lyrics down…”
After a fan inquired whether Better You Than Me would still drop last Friday, Big Sean clarified the album’s status in a reply.
“I gotta push it just a lil bit. Music done just organizing listening events, shows, etc. might need a extra week or 2 to plan .??,” he said.
In July, an unfinished version of the project was leaked. According to Vibe, some speculated that Kanye West might have had something to do with it. Big Sean has shut down the rumors in a recent interview with GothamHipHop.
“I know he ain’t do that s**t. I love Ye. Without him, there would be no me,” he said at the time.
Right now, there is no official release date for Big Sean’s forthcoming album Better Me Than You. Recently, the Detroit rapper dropped two singles from the upcoming project: “On Up” and “Yes.”
He was also featured on fellow Detroit rapper Eminem’s latest album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). He raps on a track titled “Tobey,” alongside BabyTron, who also hails from Michigan.