Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas have officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president. They took to social media to invite their fans to vote while highlighting some key issues.
“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.
“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” Finneas chimed in. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”
Eilish added, “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”
As Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, the siblings invited all to check their voter registration ballot on iwillvote.com.
This morning, Harris debuted a new campaign ad targeting abortion rights, which features Eilish’s track, “When The Party’s Over.” The spot features Hadley Duvall, a woman who became pregnant after being raped by her stepfather at 12 years old.
“I didn’t know what to do. I was a child. I didn’t know what it meant to be pregnant at all, but I had options,” she said in the ad campaign. “Because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, girls and women all over the country have lost the right to choose, even for rape or incest. Donald Trump did this. He took away our freedom.”
Duvall is from Kentucky, where abortions have been fully banned since July 15, 2022. Exceptions exist in cases where it would save the pregnant person’s life, or prevent a serious risk to their physical health. However, these provisions can be blurry for doctors, who risk being charged with a felony and can lead to pregnant individuals not being able to seek appropriate care.
The campaign ad will run across battleground states during the WNBA playoffs, the season premiere of Survivor and on Good Morning America, according to Deadline.