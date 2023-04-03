“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” Finneas chimed in. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Eilish added, “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”

As Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, the siblings invited all to check their voter registration ballot on iwillvote.com.