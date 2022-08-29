An American woman is set to return to the U.S. after going viral after spending a few unexpected months in Pakistan.
According to The Independent, 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson claimed to have met 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, a Pakistani man, online. They talked for three to four months and built a romantic relationship before deciding to meet in person and marry in the city of Karachi. She got a tourist visa and flew 16-plus hours from New York to in October 2024, but she was disappointed and left astray in the city after he denied her because his family disapproved of their union. This refusal led her to roam the streets in the area before she realized Memom and his family left and locked up their property.
Robinson’s story made headlines. Despite not knowing anyone, she held a press conference in Pakistan with the media, turning her into a recent social media sensation, especially on TikTok. During the news brief, she demanded money from the government.
“I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash,” she said.
Initially, Robinson requested financial support to stay in Pakistan and build a life there. As more videos flooded social media, it became unclear who she expected to give her the money and what the funds would be for.
In some TikTok videos, she passionately called for improvements to essential services like infrastructure and public transportation in Pakistan. In others, she is recorded asking for “two thousand or more every week,” “more than five thousand dollars in USD” and “20K up front, 5K-10K to stay here every week,” all of which she insisted should immediately come from the government.
There was even one moment when she disclosed her intentions to travel to Dubai with Memon and build a family, although he turned her down.
“Make sure y’all get this on your camera: I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon. I’m Onijah Ahmed. We are moving to Dubai very soon. We’re going to have our baby in Dubai,” she told local news outlets before refusing to talk further and stating that it’s “against my religion to tell you my business.”
Adding another layer of mystery, Jeremiah Robinson, a man claiming to be her son, spoke out in an interview with Pakistani TV. He alleged that his mother has “bipolar disorder.”
Despite being offered a free one-way flight to New York by a Pakistani organization, Robinson declined the proposal. As of Feb. 3, it’s unknown how and who is enabling her to return to America, but she is allegedly on her way home, News18 reported.