Two grandparents received the gift of a lifetime from their granddaughter last Christmas. A few days before Christmas, Brianna Cry captured a special moment between her and her grandparents and uploaded it on TikTok, People reported. She gifted them with a trip to Paris.
“I’ve actually been planning this for a while now,” Cry said in an exclusive interview with People. “After high school, I went through four years of undergrad and immediately following, three years of professional school. So I’ve never had a real income until now. My grandparents have done so much for me over the years and I knew when I began working that my first big purchase would be for them.”
The clip has since received over 660,000 views. Cry shared that what her grandmother told her the night before made the moment all the more special.
“Just the night before I surprised them, she was telling me how she was going to start planning a trip to Paris for 2026,” she said. “But little did she know!”
In the clip, Cry is shown presenting her grandparents with a Christmas card.
“I just want to wish a Merry Christmas to two of my favorite people in the world. I feel so blessed to have such amazing grandparents who fill my life with so much love,” her grandmother read out loud as “The Christmas Song” played in the background. “I am incredibly grateful for all the experiences you shared with me over the years and this Christmas, I wanted to do something special in return, so here’s to making more memories, discovering new places, and embracing all the adventures ahead with the people I love the most.”
Next, she gave them an envelope. “Oh my God! Oh my God! I can’t believe it,” Cry’s grandma said after finding out she and her husband had been gifted her dream trip to Paris. There was also an itinerary in the package.
“My grandparents actually adopted me when I was younger and since then they have made so many sacrifices and have done everything they possibly could to set me up for success,” Cry told People. “For that, I am forever grateful.”
