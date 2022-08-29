The Black Boy Art Show has been making a lasting impact on the lives of Black artists across the nation through its annual tour.

Created by artist Joshua Love, the movement to honor Black male artists by centering art shows around them began in 2020. The 2025 tour has already kicked off and stopped in major cities, including Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Durham. Ahead of the Atlanta stop, he shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his sole mission is not only to provide a platform that empowers Black men but also to support their pockets by making them the stars of the show.

“We’re creating a culture where art is continuously being produced and patronized,” Love told AJC. “There are people who come to the show who are purchasing art for the first time and people who’ve been collecting art for years. So there’s this whole culture that is being birthed in that space that you really can’t quantify. It’s magical.”

How did Joshua Love make a name for himself?

Artists who wish to participate in the showcase must submit their work through a designated process, as outlined by AJC. A specially curated group of critics then reviews and selects the applicants chosen for each show. The art available for attendees to view and purchase features a variety of pieces like handcrafted art, high-quality prints, figures and statues.

Hosting this now-recognized art exhibition was well within the scope of work that Love has done. He has been active in the events industry for several years. He began by curating concepts, such as the “Emoji Art Show” in 2018, which aimed to promote emotional stability. The following year, he introduced the idea of the “A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show.” The success of the latter was so successful that he hosted another one months later.

How community demand sparked a nationwide tour for the Black Boy Art Show

This prompted fans to ask about something for men, which was the catalyst for the Black Boy Art Show.

“I had a few people say, ‘Hey, man, what about the fellas,’” Love said.

Although the entrepreneur wasn’t sure if a male-centered art show would do well, he got to work to give the people what they requested in 2020 and called it “A Marvelous Black Boy Art Show.” To his surprise, it received the same support. Since its debut in Atlanta, the local event has evolved into what it’s known as now, touring across 20 cities.

Black Boy Art Show’s upcoming Blavity Fest pop-up

The next stops on this year’s tour are Dallas on June 2 and Chicago and Charleston on June 16.

The gallery will host a pop-up featuring 30 artists during the first day of Blavity’s inaugural Blavity Fest, taking place in Atlanta from May 31 to June 1.