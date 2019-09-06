Chris Brown has been denied bail by a UK judge after being arrested on assault charges in Manchester, England. At the time of publishing, he remains in custody.

Brown, who was arrested at a Manchester hotel this week after traveling to England, is accused of committing assault at a London nightclub during his visit to the country in 2023.

What are prosecutors saying about the charges Chris Brown faces in England?

According to Reuters, prosecutors said it was an “unprovoked attack” that took place at the Tape nightclub in London. Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said the 36-year-old singer committed the “unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people” and assaulted a music producer with a bottle.

What’s next for Chris Brown after getting arrested in Manchester?

Brown is scheduled to launch his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands. However, he has also been ordered to appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on June 13, putting the tour in question. According to the BBC, District Judge Joanne Hirst said the case has been moved to Southwark Crown Court because the charges are too serious to be handled at a magistrates’ court.

Despite the serious charges, many of Brown’s fans gathered at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to show support for the singer. A 35-year-old fan named Candy said she has been listening to Brown’s music since she was 14 and will continue to support him.

“I’m just here to support him,” she told the BBC. “I love his music, his voice. Even my children are fans now.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner has produced hits such as “Loyal,” “Run It” and “Under the Influence.”