You know that feeling when you find your people? The ones who get your ambition, your drive, and your dreams? That’s the magic of Blavity Fest 2025 powered in proud partnership with the U.S. Army. From the very start, we’re spotlighting what’s possible when community, culture, and purpose come together.

This year’s festival is all about uplifting the culture while empowering bold minds to take ownership of the future. Over two days in Atlanta, we’re unlocking inspiration across every lane—personal growth, financial freedom, and entrepreneurial success. And with the U.S. Army in the building, we’re highlighting real pathways to impact, structure, and legacy. Let’s build what’s next, together.

Serve With Purpose: Empowerment for all

After making an impactful appearance at last year’s AfroTech Conference, the U.S. Army is bringing that same energy to Blavity Fest. By that, we mean a growth-minded presence featuring a panel on building confidence, interactive games, a rock wall climbing activation, and merch—all in a fun, immersive space designed to inspire. It’s a chance to explore how discipline and ambition can take your career, your business, and your life to the next level.

Curious about what Army life is like beyond the movies and headlines? Hint: it’s not a monolith. Check out this series featuring personal stories and insights from members of the U.S. Army sharing a few gems that you can apply to your own life whether you’re in uniform or charting your own path as a civilian.

We Outside: Don’t Miss Blavity Fest 2025

This is your official heads-up: May 31-June 1, in Atlanta, is where it all goes down.

With live performances and more, plus celebrity speakers, wellness spaces, art installations, and curated experiences powered by the U.S. Army—you can’t miss this moment.

