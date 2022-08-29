“This may sound weird to some of you, but I had a dream in November,” Bellamy said in an interview with the Raleigh News and Observer via Yahoo! Sports. “And I could see it, as clear as day: Us having this basketball tournament here in Charlotte.”

He added, “I called my best friend, Russell Stewart. I said, ‘Russ. I know this is gonna sound wild, but I had a dream about this basketball tournament. We have to do this here.’ And he told me: ‘Nothing you do is ever wild, because what you always put your mind to, you do.'”