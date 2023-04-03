A Black homeowner in Virginia has been arrested and faces murder charges after fatally shooting a white teen and injuring another as they partook in a popular TikTok challenge.
Tyler Chase Butler, 27, who is Black, was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Homeowner fired several shots at the teens
According to a news release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Butler is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The incident occurred early Saturday, May 3, around 3 a.m. at a home on McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg, Virginia, when deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress, with a resident, believed to be Butler, firing several shots. Upon arrival, police found two teens with gunshot wounds.
What is the ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank?
One teen, identified as 18-year-old Michael Bosworth Jr., was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said. A second teen was treated for minor injuries and released, while a third participant in the prank was unharmed and has not been publicly identified.
The unidentified teen told detectives that he, Bosworth, and another friend were participating in the TikTok prank called “Ding Dong Ditch,” which involves ringing a home’s doorbell and running away before the occupant answers, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Law & Crime.
“The juvenile advised it’s something that people are doing to put on TikTok,” a detective wrote, per Law & Crime.
Detectives obtained statements from the surviving teens
According to the warrant, the teens were unfamiliar with the neighborhood and rang the doorbells of several other homes before approaching Butler’s. The injured teen told police that as they were fleeing the house, the 27-year-old fired at them, per Law & Crime.
Detectives also spoke with the uninjured teen, who gave the same detailed information as his friend. He also provided them with his cellphone to show videos of them tagging other homes in the area.
Additionally, police asked a judge to search the phone for “any videos, photographs or text communication reference to processing, making or having ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ videos,” the warrant stated, Law & Crime reported.
School principal speaks out after teen’s death
Bossworth’s stepfather told NBC 4 Washington he was a senior at Massaponax High School, where he wrestled and played lacrosse and football. He was also shot and killed hours before his school’s prom.
William Lancaster III, principal of Massaponax High School, addressed the incident in a letter to parents and guardians.
“As a parent/guardian, it is always difficult to know how to answer questions about grief and loss. Children respond to death differently, and their reactions will depend on the relationship they had with the person who died, their age, and prior experiences with loss,” the letter stated, according to WJLA.
“This evening, we plan to hold prom as scheduled. School counselors will be on-site at the event to provide support as needed. Additionally, when students return to school on Monday, our counseling staff and additional division support team members will be available to assist students and staff. If your child needs support, please contact the school so we can help. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the case is still under investigation.