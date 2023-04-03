Tyler Chase Butler, 27, who is Black, was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Homeowner fired several shots at the teens

According to a news release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Butler is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The incident occurred early Saturday, May 3, around 3 a.m. at a home on McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg, Virginia, when deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress, with a resident, believed to be Butler, firing several shots. Upon arrival, police found two teens with gunshot wounds.