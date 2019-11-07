American Idol Season 23 came to an end Sunday on ABC when, after weeks of performances and nail-biting eliminations, the singing competition show named its newest winner.

It was fan favorite Jamal Roberts who walked away with the crown. It’s the first time a Black man has won the singing competition show in 22 years, following Ruben Studdard’s win in 2003.

Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix and John Foster faced off during the emotional three-hour finale

Roberts faced fellow final contestants Breanna Nix and John Foster during the three-hour finale, with viewers voting live for who they wanted to take the crown. Each finalist performed two songs, and the Top 14 contestants returned to take the stage with artists involved in the season, including the show’s judges.

In addition to their solo performances, Nix, Foster and Roberts took a break from vying for the Idol title and came together to perform Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Unfortunately, only one could be the season’s champion. Nix was the first finalist to go, and she took to Instagram to reflect on her Idol journey.

“I don’t even know where to begin… Nix Nation – thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single one of you who’s supported me throughout this experience. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and so excited for what’s next. I can’t wait to share more music and grow with you, this is just the beginning. There’s so much I want to say, but for now… thank you. Truly. You’ve changed my life,” she wrote on the platform, along with a photo of her performing on the Idol stage.

And then there were two: Roberts and Foster. Host Ryan Seacrest said the show had received more than 27 million votes, a record-breaking amount for an Idol season finale. Ultimately, Roberts was named the show’s latest victor. He’s the second Black man to win Idol after Studdard’s Season 2 win.

Jamal Roberts said he’s ‘anointed’ following the big win

Roberts said he’s ready to leverage his Idol win into a long career.

“I’m anointed. I know how to use it. I know how to tap in,” Jamal told GoldDerby on the red carpet.

The singer added that he will “always remember” the big win, especially doing a snow angel on the Idol stage.

“I’ve actually never done a snow angel before in the real snow — it was just amazing,” the Mississippi native told the outlet.

Though Roberts is prepared for what’s next, he’s still digesting his history-making win.

“I was overwhelmed,” he continued. “It still hasn’t settled in yet.”

As for what’s next, Roberts said he’s gearing up to work on an “inspirational soul” album. But he won’t be leaving his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, to do it.

“I love my city,” he told the outlet. “There’s no traffic. I don’t wait in line to eat. I love my life!”

The people of Meridian love him, too.

“I knew I was loved, but when I saw that many people out there for me — I was shocked,” he said of his visit back home before the finale.