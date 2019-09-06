Dennoriss Richardson, a Black man in Alabama who recently filed a lawsuit against police for brutality, is now dead. On Sept. 28, his body was found in an abandoned house near the Mississippi line in Colbert County, Alabama. Civil rights attorney Roderick Van Daniel said Richardson was hanging by a rope. While Richardson’s loved ones are now fighting for justice, Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said his death was ruled as a suicide.

“We received a call of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Highway 72, on the west side of Colbert County,” Balentine said, per AL.com. “When our deputies go down to investigate the suspicious vehicle, they located Mr. Richardson. He was hanging from a beam on the carport.”