4 Dead, 17 Injured In Mass Shooting In Alabama: What To Know

At least four people are dead and 17 others are injured after shots were fired at an entertainment area in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday night. The shooting happened near a hookah and cigar lounge in Five Points South, an entertainment district that includes restaurants and nightlife, WVTM13 reported.
Authorities said innocent people were caught in the crossfire as a group of people shot at their intended target.
What witnesses and mayor said about the shooting
Witnesses who spoke with AL.com said the shots appeared to come from a gun that converts to full automatic with a switch. Mayor Randall Woodfin later went to social media to express concern about the types of weapons that are causing a serious danger in the city.
“Glock switches are the number one public safety issue in our city and state,” Woodfin said on Facebook. “Though illegal under federal law, there is no state law that makes glock switches illegal. Every Mayor, Police Chief, Sheriff, and District Attorney I know wants glock switches outlawed. Converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon that discharges all bullets within seconds doesn’t belong on our domestic streets.”
Two men and one woman were found unresponsive on the sidewalk when officers arrived. The three people died on the scene while a fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital.
“We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,’’ officer Truman Fitzgerald said, per AL.com. “I’m told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening.”
Identification and status of the victims
WBRC reported three of the victims as: Anitra Holloman, 21; Tahj Booker, 27; and Carlos McCain, 27. The fourth victim is a male and hasn’t been identified yet.
A UAB Hospital spokesperson also told WBRC that “they received a total of 12 victims, including one of the deceased victims from the scene. At this time, UAB Hospital says they are currently treating four victims with conditions ranging from good to critical. Other victims were taken to various hospitals across the city.”
What is known right now about the suspects
WBRC reported that the suspects exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.
Authorities believe this was not a random shooting, and that they think it “stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.”
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond also said he “believes someone was paid to kill the targeted victim, and they believe that victim is among those who died.”
Police also confirmed that fully automatic weapons were used.
“It’s a beautiful night on a Saturday. This is one of the most popular entertainment districts in Birmingham so you can always expect a crowd,” Fitzgerald said. “This group of shooters fired on these victims while they were out in the open. This was on a sidewalk or a city street.”
Fitzgerald is urging the public to come forward if they have information on the case.
“There’s no information that is too small,” he said. “We know this area is saturated with cameras.”