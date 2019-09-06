4 Dead, 17 Injured In Mass Shooting In Alabama: What To Know

What is known right now about the suspects

WBRC reported that the suspects exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Authorities believe this was not a random shooting, and that they think it “stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.”

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond also said he “believes someone was paid to kill the targeted victim, and they believe that victim is among those who died.”

Police also confirmed that fully automatic weapons were used.

“It’s a beautiful night on a Saturday. This is one of the most popular entertainment districts in Birmingham so you can always expect a crowd,” Fitzgerald said. “This group of shooters fired on these victims while they were out in the open. This was on a sidewalk or a city street.”

Fitzgerald is urging the public to come forward if they have information on the case.

“There’s no information that is too small,” he said. “We know this area is saturated with cameras.”