“The five of us all have a special gift, that we have a special talent,” King told ABC7 Chicago.

They are working on “The Xchange,” a luxury building located at 72nd Street and Exchange Avenue. It will overlook Lake Michigan with its 17 stories and 120 units. The building will also include four to eight commercial spaces, which will feature fine dining restaurants.

King hopes the project can serve as a symbol of success in the community.

“The one thing that I want a kid to know 100 years from now, when they walk past, that this building was developed by five men who just believed that all things was possible,” he said.