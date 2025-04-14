The next time you need a new book, consider skipping the algorithm and stepping into a space built on intention. With growing calls to boycott Amazon and its subsidiaries—including Kindle and Audible—many readers are turning to independent bookstores that do more than just sell books. For those who want their dollars to make a difference, shopping at Black-owned bookstores is an intentional act of resistance and restoration.

According to the African American Literature Book Club, there are currently over 165 Black-owned bookstores across the U.S.—a number that has grown from just 54 in 2014, following decades of decline during the rise of big-box retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

And while it’s easy to click “Buy Now,” supporting a Black-owned bookstore means investing in spaces that center Black voices, histories, and futures.

These stores are more than retail hubs. They’re meeting places. They’re freedom schools. They’re community centers masked as shelves and spines. Many Black-owned bookstores host author talks, youth programs, and community events that uplift stories often erased or sidelined by mainstream publishing. They stock titles that other stores overlook—books that reflect the richness of the Black experience across every genre, from speculative fiction to political theory.

And they’re everywhere. Nearly every U.S. state has at least one Black-owned bookstore, and cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City boast multiple options for readers looking to keep their dollars circulating locally and meaningfully.

Cultural Centers & Community Hubs

These bookstores go beyond retail.

They’re gathering places, cultural sanctuaries, and grassroots venues for author talks, film screenings, community organizing, and Black-led education. Many double as coffee shops or performance spaces, serving as vital meeting points for creativity and change.

Online-Only & Pop-Up Bookstores

These bookstores may not have a fixed storefront, but their reach is far from limited.

Whether mobile, online-only, or constantly popping up at festivals and markets, these businesses bring Black literature directly to communities—wherever they are. Many ship nationwide and offer virtual events, making them accessible options for readers outside major cities.

Kids & Youth-Focused Bookstores

Representation starts young—and these bookstores are doing the crucial work of putting affirming, imaginative, and culturally relevant stories into the hands of Black children.

Many of them also host family events, offer curriculum support for educators, or run outreach programs designed to boost literacy and joy in young readers.

Bookstores with Art, Gifts & Lifestyle Vibes

For readers who love a little extra flair with their fiction, these Black-owned bookstores bring a lifestyle-forward experience to the table.

Think candles, journals, vinyl, tote bags, and handmade goods alongside a curated literary selection. These spaces are thoughtfully designed to reflect the full spectrum of Black creativity—part bookstore, part concept store, all good vibes.

Black History, Identity & Diaspora-Focused Bookstores

These bookstores take a deep dive into Black identity, history, and diasporic storytelling.

They’re essential stops for anyone building an anti-racist reading list, researching African heritage, or simply wanting a deeper understanding of the Black experience in America and beyond.

Local Treasures with Loyal Followings

These independent bookstores may not make the national headlines, but they’re beloved in their communities—and for good reason.

Whether through personal recommendations, book clubs, or just that cozy neighborhood feel, they’ve earned loyal customers who keep coming back.