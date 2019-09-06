Carolina Farms Fund board chairman Tim Belk said DeepRoots is the perfect partner for their organization.

“With their commitment to building trust and inclusivity, especially for new and beginning farmers who have faced challenges and inequities in gaining the support needed for business development and growth, Cherie and Wisdom are exactly the kind of partners we are looking for,” Belk said, per The Charlotte Observer.

Thanks to the new partnership, DeepRoots is now expanding to 44 acres. The farm will continue to house chickens, ducks, goats and beehives. There’s also a horse named Major living on the farm.