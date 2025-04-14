Atlanta is often hailed as a capital of Black entrepreneurship, and for good reason. A LendingTree survey found that the city has more Black-owned businesses than anywhere else in the country. But that doesn’t mean economic equity has been achieved. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Black residents in Atlanta face an unemployment rate of 5 percent, nearly double the 2.6 percent rate for white residents.

This gap isn’t just a number. It represents real barriers to opportunity that persist in a city known for its progress. Black-owned staffing agencies are stepping in to help change that. These agencies understand the obstacles their communities face, including education and skill gaps, hiring bias, and systemic inequality. And because they’re rooted in the community, they are especially equipped to match Black professionals with employers who recognize their value.

Here are some of the Black-owned staffing agencies in Atlanta working to connect job seekers with the opportunities they deserve.

Dover Staffing

Location: 2296 Henderson Mill Rd NE, Suite 116, Atlanta, GA 30345

Founded in 1996 by Loretta A. Penn, former President of Spherion Staffing Services, Dover Staffing is a Black- and woman-owned agency offering people-first staffing solutions in healthcare, IT, admin, and customer service.

With a focus on mentorship and soft skills, Dover works to close opportunity gaps and empower underrepresented talent. The agency also partners with schools and civic groups to promote long-term career growth and workforce equity across Atlanta.

Black Girl Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Black Girl Group is a Black woman-owned staffing agency founded by LaToya Shambo to close the equity gap for Black women creatives. Specializing in marketing, digital media, tech, and events, the agency connects Black women with freelance and full-time roles at major brands like Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, and GoDaddy.

With a strong focus on representation, access, and economic empowerment, Black Girl Group also offers job boards, coaching, and community resources to help Black women thrive in the creative workforce.

Breezee’s Youth Staffing Agency

Location: 7595 GA-85, Riverdale, GA 30274

Founded in 2008 by Alva Jones—aka “The Weekend Interviewer”—Breezee’s Youth Staffing Agency is a Black-owned nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth (ages 16–24) gain employment and life skills.

Based in Riverdale, the agency provides mentorship, career coaching, and job placement support through partnerships with schools, churches, and civic groups. With a focus on workforce readiness and empowerment, Breezee’s is helping build a stronger, more inclusive future for Georgia’s young job seekers.

XEC Solutions LLC

Location: 3343 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326



XEC Solutions is a Black-owned HR and staffing consultancy based in midtown Atlanta, founded and led by Tammi M. Daniel, who serves as CEO and Chief Talent Strategist.

With a background in talent acquisition and diversity-focused workforce solutions, Tammi created XEC to help local businesses design equitable hiring strategies, find top-tier candidates, and build development-driven workplaces. Her passion is making meaningful career connections across metro Atlanta.

Qtalent Solutions

Location: 1954 Airport Road, Suite 130-26, Chamblee, GA 30341

Qtalent Solutions is a Black woman–owned, certified MBE/WOSB staffing and HR consulting firm in metro Atlanta.

Founded in 2020 by Victoria Quarterman, J.D., the agency specializes in full-cycle recruiting, executive and technical searches, AI-enhanced hiring tools, crisis staffing for healthcare and government sectors, and strategic workforce development. Under Quarterman’s leadership, Qtalent blends human-centered principles with smart, inclusive recruitment—supporting local and national clients in building diverse and future-ready teams.

Silver Fox Staffing

Location: 116 City View Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Founded and led by Jeannine Lewis, Silver Fox Staffing is a woman- and Black-owned staffing agency specializing in event support staffed by Active Seniors.

Based in Atlanta, the agency has placed more than 100 older adults in roles at major events—including the Super Bowl LIII Experience—while championing workforce inclusion. With a focus on reliability, professionalism, and intergenerational excellence, Silver Fox is redefining how event staffing gets done.













