A Georgia native’s Black-owned RV resort and campground is filling the gap within the outdoor recreation industry.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Josh Gordy, a real estate investor, and his wife, Amber, are the visionaries behind Warthen RV Park, a 27-acre plot in Washington County. When Josh first came across the vast amount of land for sale, he thought it was an excellent opportunity to own property in his hometown. The bonus was that the area is connected to and near some of his relatives’ homes.

“I thought what a great opportunity to grab some land that would connect right to my mom’s land and sort of where my granddad lives and my uncle lives,” Josh told AJC. “Sort of, expanding our footprint on the town.”

How one entrepreneur’s upbringing sparked a recreational movement

During childhood, Josh wasn’t the biggest camper but spent time in the open air with his grandfather.

“Coonhunting with my granddad, backwood creek fishing type stuff. We would drive down dirt roads, pull over to the side, find us a creek and you know, drop a line,” Gordy explained. “Even at a young age, you can recognize that there’s something special about it.”

Although Josh didn’t initially set out to make his RV park an inclusive haven where Black people could connect with nature for a getaway, it has evolved into that. The idea began with the couple’s family plan to use the land as an RV campground. At the start, it housed seasonal employees living in trailers. Still, it soon transformed into an outdoor destination for residents after coming across a group on social media sparked an idea.

“There was a social Facebook group, ‘African Americans who RV and camp,’” Josh said. “That just got the wheels spinning.”

How Warthen RV Park became a welcoming space for first-time campers

After the pair joined the collective’s online subgroup, its members put together an in-person hangout at Warthen RV Park. Following the event, other locals learned about the location through referrals from the group, which catapulted it into being an essential part of the community.

“Just like four years ago, we started heavily focusing on the recreational side of it. That was another eye-opening moment. You know, it’s a lifestyle,” Josh explained. “What was even more surprising is how many of us, you know, the ‘melanated’ community take part in it and find peace and refuge in doing it. That was definitely exciting and sparked another level of passion to make the park special.”

Warthen RV Park offers peace and healing

Over time, Josh has discovered the positive impact of spending time outside regardless of what challenges they may be facing.

“Studies are showing people are just burned out and going through a lot, and if we can be that place to let them come and be themselves, relax with other like-minded folk in the RV community, that’s what it’s all about,” the entrepreneur explained. “We want you to leave better than you came.”

Josh informed the news outlet that about 70% of the park’s visitors are from metro Atlanta. For many, particularly first-time campers, stepping into unspoiled nature can feel intimidating. He wants to help encourage more people to try it because he believes remote spaces offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

Regarding those who visit Warthen RV Park, Josh said, “You constantly hear, ‘it’s never been this quiet before in my life.’”