We know you’ve been outside this summer, but we want to ensure you’re doing right.

Within the last few years, there has been an influx of Black-owned companies specializing in products exclusively for people of color to enjoy during summer.

Black-owned swimwear brands are changing the game by creating suits that complement and celebrate the uniqueness of Black people. From African and native prints to bright, saturated colors and suits tailored to accentuate and support curvy bodies, these brands are created for us and by us.

Along with eliminating the “one-style-fits-all” swimwear, the same goes for sunscreen and sun protection. Gone are the days when the only choices were full of chemicals and left you with pasty, dry skin.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma, a form of skin cancer, is the least prevalent cancer found in Black people. The “lifetime risk of a Black person getting melanoma is 0.1% (1 in 1,000),” compared to “3% (1 in 33) for White people.”

However, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine reports Black melanoma patients have an estimated five-year melanoma survival rate of 70% versus 94% for white patients.

Protecting your melanin from harmful rays is crucial to having fun in the sun.

Whether heading to a Caribbean resort, a local pool party, or just enjoying your patio, here are a couple of Black-owned brands that will keep you stylish and safe all summer.