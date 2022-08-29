According to The Associated Press, Jennings is now able to sue the police officers who arrested him. When Jennings decided to sue the cops, Chief District Judge R. David Proctor dismissed the lawsuit in December 2023. His judgment was based on qualified immunity, which “protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right,” per Cornell Law School.

On Sept. 27, three judges of the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals agreed to reverse the original ruling. Subsequently, the officers involved will not be protected by qualified immunity going forward.