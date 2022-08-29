Black Women in Entertainment for Kamala (BWIE4Kamala) is successfully utilizing Black Hollywood to mobilize support for Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign. When the vice president announced she would run for president, millions nationwide sprung into action. Overnight, several fundraisers, calls and organizations brought in millions of dollars to assist with funding her campaign.

On July 21, Evan Seymour participated in the historic Win with Black Women Zoom call, which raised over $1.5 million for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign. Inspired by the call, Seymour formed a small WhatsApp group for women from the call to continue to network, share resources and connect to ensure Harris made it to the White House.

In less than a month, the small thread of 10 women bloomed to over 400 women who connected through their various roles as media executives, journalists, actors and influencers.

“There was no intention for the organization to get as big as it was,” Seymour told Blavity in a recent interview.

The former Apple TV+ publicist realized the power and influence within the group and began reaching out to them to boost Harris’ campaign and mobilize voters.