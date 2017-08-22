MGM+ has unveiled the trailer for their four-part docuseries, Hollywood Black.

Ffrom filmmaker Justin Simien, the series will feature commentary from W. Kamau Bell, Steven Caple, Jr., Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe and Forest Whitaker about the history of Black Hollywood.

Here’s the official description:

Inspired by the book from historian Donald Bogle, Hollywood Black, directed by Justin Simien, chronicles the history of cinema, but from a radically Black perspective. By unearthing personal stories from actors, writers, directors, and producers who fought for their place on the page, behind the camera and on the screen, the series provides a critical reexamination of a quintessentially American story—in brilliant color.

Executive producers are Culture Machine’s Justin Simien and Kyle Laursen, Significant Productions’ Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss and Jon Kamen, and Jeffrey Swartz. Shayla Harris, the showrunner, also EPs. Simien is the director.

View the official episode descriptions below:

Episode 1: ‘Built On Our Backs”

From the silent era to the late 1960s, an emboldened generation of Black actors and directors make films that counter denigrating imagery of Black people and forever change Hollywood’s perception of Black storytellers.

Episode 2: “The Defiant Ones“

Following the unrest of the 1960s, Black filmmakers look to celebrate Black culture on screen. As Hollywood begins to see dollar signs, Black actors and directors try to maintain their dignity without selling out.

Episode 3: “The Price of Admission“

In the 1990s, a new generation of Black filmmakers and megastars are embraced by the studio system. Yet independent and female filmmakers who diverge from mainstream portrayals of Black life still struggle for recognition.

Episode 4: “Dear Black People”

After the election of President Barack Obama, Hollywood offers Black filmmakers more opportunities than ever. From Selma to Get Out to Black Panther, Black filmmakers embrace new genres to critical and commercial success.

Hollywood Black is set to premiere on MGM+ on Aug. 11.

Watch the trailer below: