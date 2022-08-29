Burn Cycling in Inglewood, CA was previously owned by three men and a woman, according to the business’ website. It became a solely Black-women-owned business when Julie “Slim Goodie” Adams and Iman “IE” Europe took it over in 2018. Their core mission is to create an inviting atmosphere that allows the local Black community to meet their health and self-care goals.

“I just think it’s a different outlet for the community,” Adams said in an interview with ABC 7. “Some people have never had the opportunity to do a spin class and so to be here in the community is awesome for us.”