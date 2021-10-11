I really didn’t think we’d be back here talking about something like this. Silly me! But Ja Morant has gotten the eyes of the NBA brass on him again. And while some may think that we’ve been feeding too much into the antics as media, I also think it would behoove him to keep an open mind here. We’ve seen similar scenarios play out prior, and it didn’t do great for the optics of that player. But let’s dig in, why don’t we?

As I wrote previously, Morant has had a few instances in which he has been caught with firearms. Although never breaking any laws, he has been seen irresponsibly brandishing these weapons. For all accounts, these moments were all in a serious and posturing fashion. These were instances like riding with a friend, rapping music and taunting with the weapon. Not illegal activity, but certainly not safe activity. So, the NBA took exception to one of their brightest stars being documented this way. This was all of Morant’s doing. Ultimately, the NBA suspended him in substantial fashion.

The NBA has never taken kindly to offenses involving violence or guns

In a league that generates revenue for billionaire owners and millionaire players alike, they can’t afford the poor optics. How Morant has comported himself in these instances doesn’t do the collective any favors.

After being warned by the league to be mindful of his gun gesturing after successful plays, Ja Morant did it again

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies | Photo: Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images

Morant was promptly fined $75,000. Now, that’s just a teardrop in a bucket for today’s NBA star, but it was meant to formally state the league’s dismay. The type of hubris that Morant has exuded as of late could be reminiscent of one Gilbert Arenas.

The former all-star turned podcaster’s unfortunate claim to infamy came as a result of him bringing a gun into the locker room of the Washington Wizards back in 2009. It was seen as an abhorrent offense even at that time, and he was reprimanded mightily for it. He was suspended for 50 games by the NBA for this offense. Through the court system, he was also sentenced to 400 hours of community service as well as 30 days in a halfway house.

Gilbert Arenas at Superior Court in Washington D.C. | Photo: Mark Gail/The Washington Post via Getty Images

These are the types of optics that the NBA is trying to avoid

They’re also looking to simply keep everyone safe. In the wake of Morant’s fine, he has now decided to taunt the action of throwing a grenade and covering his ears before it “explodes.” To me, a clear F-U to the NBA.

Upon Arenas’ return to the NBA, he taunted shooting guns while laughing during his player introduction. It furthered the thought that he didn’t take what he did seriously. Somehow, he didn’t grasp the enormity of his offense. He has since been contrite, but I see a clear parallel with these two players. Nowadays, much of the coverage of Arenas’ incident has been wiped clean from online. The rest of his career was riddled with injuries.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball over Josh Okogie #12 of the Charlotte Hornets. | Photo: David Jensen/Getty Images

An already injury-prone Morant, needs not compound that reality with less-than-stellar decision-making off the court. I see no reason to make an enemy out of Adam Silver. But if Morant wants to try him, I think Silver is ready to make an example out of someone. Many may think that the time is long overdue. Hopefully, Morant exhibits growth after this off-season. But let the career of Arenas be a cautionary tale about the proverbial “conduct detrimental to the team.” In short, don’t be that guy.