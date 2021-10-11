The Olympic games are one of the most dynamic events in our world. A collection of most of the world’s countries, uniting in competition. It’s always fascinating to watch such an array of different political beliefs performing under one law, which is the law of their respective disciplines of sport. We witness South and North Koreans interacting with one another for instance. We have footage of Jesse Owens winning at the 1936 games in Berlin with Hitler present. It truly is one of the most scratch-your-head type events to experience. But with the heightened social climate in this world, amplified by the advent of social media, public consciousness has changed. It too has heightened. And as Americans, with our issues, we at times find it tough to be patriotic.

Here in the U.S., we still have battles over rights for women and the safety of Black people, politically. Many times the vehement calls for new legislation follow a major atrocity. Many times, it’s violent killings at the hands of law enforcement that highlight the racial inequities in this country. So, when the Olympics comes around, the residue of our experiences here doesn’t quite wash away. How do we reconcile cheering for Team USA? I say you do it, simply by recognizing these athletes’ efforts.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There’s so much discipline and sacrifice that goes into becoming a world-class anything. To become an Olympian is a huge honor, no matter which country you represent. It just so happens that the athletes of Team USA are people who live here. They found their niche and became experts at it. Everything about their success in their chosen sport has nothing to do with the politics of this country, but more of a commitment to themselves. So when we get to witness their ascent during the Olympics, it’s more of a tribute to their hard work and sacrifice of them and their families.

That’s what makes it a lot simpler to reconcile being happy for Team USA’s success. It shouldn’t necessarily be misconstrued with patriotism for Black people. That’s not to say that Black people aren’t patriotic. But there is certainly more of a groundswell of us who are no longer jaded by the ideals of this country. We want to feel valued by our law enforcement as much as any other race of people. Until we hold more law enforcement accountable for their behaviors, that skepticism of ours will still loom.

Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

However, I’m still a very big proponent that we can walk and chew gum at the same time. I can recognize our country’s ills, and still be in amazement over Team USA Basketball’s dominance. I can be in awe of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. Not to mention, I can be surprised that somehow Noah Lyles did put his money where his mouth was, and won. We are seeing such displays of excellence across the board, that even for those moments, they aren’t political.

So I want everyone watching the conclusion of these games to enjoy with a carefree mind. It’s quite fine. You aren’t fraternizing with the “enemy” because you admire this country’s athletes. They need our support, and with all the work they’ve put in, they deserve it. At the same token, we owe it to all of our everyday lives, to remain engaged in our communities. The more we strive for that change, the more pride we can feel when our athletes are up on those podiums.