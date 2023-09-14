“Got a bag and fixed my teeth.”

“Not the big cheap teeth that’s embarrassing.”

Beyond belonging to some of the biggest hip-hop hits released in recent years, these lyrics also signify one of the biggest aesthetic shifts to hit the front-facing forces of the Black entertainment industry in decades: veneers.

Now, the practice of shaving down your natural teeth to then mold an artificial tooth, typically compromised of either porcelain or a composite synthetic resin, has been around for nearly a century. But recently, there has been an uptick in interest in the procedure within the hip-hop community. Much like a custom chain or an inaugural Chanel classic flap bag, a new set of shiny white teeth is a new barometer for status.

From our musical faves like Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B to reality TV royalty like Nene Leakes, you can barely watch an episode of your favorite show or glance at a trending music video without seeing a dazzling set of veneers.

Now, surgical enhancements and similar procedural tweaks are nothing new in the hip-hop industry. (See: butt shots, BBLs, ab-etching, etc.) What makes veneers especially interesting, though, in comparison to other popular procedures is the one-of-a-kind space they occupy in the pendulum of status symbols, as even those with structurally sound natural teeth are still opting to undergo the procedure. As is the case with many procedures normalized within celebrity circles, veneers have now become a status symbol en masse for the everyday person, with the global market for veneers currently valued at $2.1 billion.

This tracks considering how celebrities are the ultimate influencers, with everything from the hairstyles they rock to the shoes they wear serving as major sources of inspiration for those looking to reach new aesthetic heights. It’s almost a no-brainer that their influence would expand to the oral arena, making veneers one of many ways to covertly display status and proximity to wealth.

However, all that glitters is not gold — it’s likely porcelain, meaning veneers can and do crack or, in some cases, fall off completely, as many TikTokers have documented.

This is not to disparage veneer’s good name or convince you not to get them. As someone who has gotten two (don’t ask) rounds of braces and has more whitening trays than I care to admit (five), I know and empathize with the desire to have a dazzling set of pearly whites.

However, in an era of basement dentists and endless pro-veneer vlogs that seldom show the realities of what can go wrong, people must have all of the facts and thoroughly assess what life with veneers is actually like.

Unlike other oral enhancements popularized by the who’s who of the entertainment industry, like grills and tooth gems, once you shave your natural teeth down, you have to maintain your veneers for life, lest you run the risk of sporting a grin miles less aesthetically advanced than what you had before. Much like any cosmetic procedure popularized by celebrities, we must resist treating physical modification as a trend. These are lifelong commitments and should be approached as such.