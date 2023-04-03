What did the new contract offer Boeing workers?

The New York Times reported that 64% of workers voted to reject the new contract, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union with about 33,000 Boeing employees in major cities nationwide. The number of employees who voted against the new proposal has yet to be revealed.

The proposed contract would have given workers cumulative raises totaling nearly 40% over four years, an increase from the initial 25% raise in the first proposal and close to the worker’s original demands. Additionally, the deal included a one-time $7,000 bonus, revised retirement plans and an incentive bonus program that the first rejected deal would have replaced, per the Times.

Jon Holden, president of the union’s District 751, representing most union workers and leading the Seattle headquarters, is prepared to return to the table to discuss how the company can meet employees’ needs.

“This contract struggle began over ten years ago when the company overreached and created a wound that may never heal for many members,” Holden said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “I don’t have to tell you all how challenging it has been for our membership through the pandemic, the crashes, massive inflation, and the need to address the losses stemming from the 2014 contract.”