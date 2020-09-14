Political impact remains to be seen

Beyond the economic impact of the strike, a prolonged impasse could have significant political implications. President Joe Biden, who has presented himself as the most pro-labor president in U.S. history, took a hit to his pro-union credentials two years ago when he used presidential authority to end a rail strike; the president has stated he will not use his authority to end the current dock strike. Meanwhile, a continuing dock work stoppage will impact the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who have been competing for the support of organized labor and presenting competing plans for lowering consumer prices and bolstering the economy.

As Americans approach the holiday season and the presidential candidates head into the final weeks of their campaigns, the current dockworkers’ strike could make things complicated for everyone involved. The coming days and weeks will show if this ends up being a short-term interruption or a more protracted and costly dispute.