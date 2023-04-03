Two Kenyan runners have made sports history after each coming in first at the Boston Marathon on Monday. Sharon Lokedi broke the record for fastest woman in the competition, while John Korir recorded the second fastest winning time in history.

The 31-year-old athlete completed the 129th Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds, according to ESPN. She was 2½ minutes faster than the record set by Buzunesh Deba in 2014. Lokedi finished 19 seconds ahead of champion Hellen Obiri.

Sharon Lokedi on her victory

“I’m always second to her and today I was like: There’s no way,” Lokedi said, according to CNN. “I just have to put it out there and fight till the end and see how it goes. I’m so glad I ran that fast and she was right behind me. We all fought and wanted this so bad.”

This marks the athlete’s second victory as Lokedi previously won the 2022 New York Marathon.

History maker!



Kenyan Sharon Lokedi wins the 2025 Boston Marathon, shattering the course record with a time of 2:17:22! 💥



Her 2nd Abbott World Marathon Majors win, following her victory at the 2022 New York City Marathon!#AbbottWMM #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/MJ6eJb3G1a — Abbott WMMajors (@WMMajors) April 21, 2025

John Korir’s record-breaking win is part of a family legacy

Korir completed the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 45 seconds, which is the second-fastest winning time in the race’s history. The 28-year-old has had several achievements in regards to the competition. He came in first at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024 and finished fourth at last year’s Boston Marathon. Korir’s older brother Wesley Korir also won the Boston Marathon in 2012.

John Korir of Kenya hugs his brother, a former champion, after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Men's professional division. Congratulations! https://t.co/d8Hx2f0vao pic.twitter.com/WngkVy7Ylb — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 21, 2025

“He told me to expect the race to be tough and believe in myself,” Korir said, according to ESPN. “So, I believed in myself and I followed his advice.”

“Afterwards he told me he was proud,” he added. “Now we’re two brothers to win Boston.”

Korir won $150,000 for the victory and said he’s using part of the prize money to build a hospital in Kenya.