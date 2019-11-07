Birth and postpartum doula Brandi Sellerz-Jackson, who is the creator of Not So Private Parts, a lifestyle blog that aims to end the stigma surrounding talking about women’s issues, is now adding another title to her resume: author.

On Thriving: Harnessing Joy Through Life’s Great Labors, penned by the life doula, helps readers thrive in every aspect of their lives.

According to a news release, On Thriving examines what Sellerz-Jackson calls “the four great labors of our lives”: interpersonal relationships, mental health, loss, and isolation. She urges readers to embrace the hardship that often comes with these parts of life and use them to push toward personal growth.

The release reads, “Comparing our thriving to that of plant life, she simplifies the complicated—and oftentimes overwhelming—journey of growing in an inhospitable environment and prompts us to ask ourselves the very question we’ve asked of our favorite houseplant that has yet to enter full bloom: ‘What do I need to thrive in the space that I’m in?'”

Readers will be encouraged to unpack their trauma responses and determine whether they are serving them. If they’re not, the book promises to show readers how to replace those unhealthy habits with “thriving tools” that support healing from trauma.

“In a season where we’re all creating resolutions for the new year, this is the book that will help us set and accomplish inner resolutions for thriving and moving into a season of repair. We’ll discover that life is indeed a labor of love and that it’s possible to gather all that we need to thrive right where we are, right now,” the release states.

On Thriving is available now.