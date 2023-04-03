Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith has graduated from college top of her class. The 22-year-old received praise from her mother on social media. She celebrated the milestone achievement with a photoshoot.

Brandy congratulated her daughter for graduating college on Instagram

“I’m so proud of you my girl!! Your journey has been amazing to watch,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Your dedication and perseverance are forever inspiring. You did it!! I love you so much and all I ask is for you to keep shining and dreaming as big as you can. Love Mama”

Smith graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Entertainment Business, per Brandy’s caption.

“I love you mama so much thank you for blessing me everyday and getting me through this school year,” she commented under her mother’s post.

The recent graduate received nothing but praise on social media.

“Congratulations beautiful Sy’rai ❤️ So proud of you !!! Brandy you did so good,” Tina Knowles also commented.

Smith took to her own social media platform to celebrate the achievement.

For the occasion, she shared snapshots of a photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a pink cap and gown. Smith posed on a pink throne, drinking a milkshake and on a landline phone.

The 22-year-old previously received an associate’s degree from The Los Angeles Film School in 2023, according to Essence. Outside of her studies, she released her own single titled “On My Own” and launched her own podcast series that same year.

Smith previously talked about the pressure to succeed that comes with being the child of a celebrity.

“We are upcoming artists but we have some type of something to our name so it can be a little bit easier – but also if we don’t make it, it’s like crash and burn. It’s a lot of pressure because we have their fans on us. A lot of the people that follow me are also mom’s fans. Sometimes it’s really annoying to have people be like ‘Where Brandy at? What’s she doing right now?’ I’m like, ‘girl, go on her page,’” she told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I think we’re blessed in the sense that we do get platforms and we get all the resources from our parents but it is a lot more pressure to make it because we don’t really have another option. We gotta do it and we gotta do it right. And people will always have an opinion about what we are doing.”