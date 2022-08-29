Brian McKnight is breaking his silence following the death of his estranged son Niko’s death. McKnight’s brother, Claude, publicly shared the sad news.

As Blavity reported, Niko, who was 32 years old, lost his battle against Stage 4 colon cancer. Claude uploaded a TikTok video in which he mentioned how it was unfortunate that the fractured relationship between McKnight and Niko didn’t get resolved before his death.

Brian McKnight slammed his brother for announcing his estranged son’s death

On June 3, McKnight posted an Instagram reel featuring scenic views of Hawaii, including a photo of Niko’s name written in the sand at a beach. A voiceover of the R&B singer explaining his strained relationship with Niko accompanied the video.

“A big big thanks to Claude Mcknight’s tasteless and self aggrandizing announcement on TikTok, that frankly was not his to make, in my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity. It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama,” he started off saying in the clip

McKnight alleged that he tried to assist Niko with his medical care: “While that was unfolding my family and I flew home to Maui and had a private memorial remembering him, and all the good times.”

“The last time he and I spoke, we offered him all the help we could provide, we had the number one oncologist on deck for him and a team of specialists on standby with private care in our home,” he explained. “He and his mother declined. The door of communication was open and remained open until his death.”

The 56-year-old father of four added, “To the self proclaimed ‘mama bear’ may God have mercy on your soul for not allowing him to accept that help and not allowing him to use that line of communication.”

McKnight’s post comes as Page Six reported that he allegedly did not attempt to contact Niko before his death.

“There is great comfort in knowing God knows the TRUTH and the totality of the WHOLE story. I am truly thankful for the immense peace God has given me. I’ve left everything in HIS hands. I, have a clear conscience. The only judgement that matters is God’s,” he said. “My wife, our children and I are eternally thankful to Almighty God that the suffering has come to an end and grateful for all of your condolences.”

He concluded the post by expressing gratitude to those who had supported him during a challenging time: “Thanks to those of you have known The truth from the beginning and haven’t let untruths, half truths or slander, prejudice your opinion.”

Brian McKnight receives backlash from fans for his post

The comments section on McKnight’s post is disabled, but that’s not stopping people from speaking their minds on the situation.

“This wasn’t heartfelt at all! This wasn’t written by a father who just lost a son.🥹,” someone commented under The Shaderoom’s post about McKnight’s video.

“Turned into a circus?…Brian, YOU WERE THE RINGMASTER! 🎪🤹🏿,” another person wrote.

“I’ve never disliked somebody so much that I’ve never met,” a third person added.