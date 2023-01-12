Niko McKnight, the son of controversial singer Brian McKnight, has died from cancer.

The Grio reported that Brian McKnight’s brother, Claude, posted a TikTok video on May 29 confirming the news that Niko had passed away. Per Essence, it was later revealed that Niko was 32 years old and had Stage 4 colon cancer.

“Niko was one of those amazing kids who was quirky and curious and ridiculously talented, amazing singer and amazing guitar player, had a great eye as a photographer, and just one of those kids that, in my estimation, [was] somebody you always wanted to be around. And so it really sucks that he’s no longer with us.”

Even though Claude said he didn’t want to get into the drama between Niko and Brian, he scommented on the issue, saying, “In any situation, there’s always at least three sides to a story, there’s my side, your side and the truth is, a lot of times, somewhere in between.”

“So here’s the thing. I don’t know exactly what was going on there,” he said. “I know what I’ve seen, I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved and I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be because apparently there’s so much hurt going on…and a lot of things didn’t get resolved.”

“I know that kid had a lot inside, a lot eating at him for a long, long time. I may have contributed to what happened with him,” he continued. “What I do know is he’s out of pain now, so I can rejoice in the fact that he no longer has to go through chemo and the radiation and everything else.”

Niko’s father Brian has become ostracized from his fans after publicly denouncing his children with his first wife, singer Julie McKnight. The Grio quotes Page Six, which writes that Brian referred to his children, Brian Jr., Niko, Brianna and Clyde, as “products of sin.” He even went as far as to say, “In order to life a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity–even if that evil and negativity is related [to you].” He has one child and several stepchildren with his second wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza. He has publicly claimed their child together and his stepchildren as his own in the midst of his feud with his other children with Julie.

As Essence reported, Julie McKnight released a statement after her son’s death, which reads: