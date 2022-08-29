Brian McKnight is suing Jaguar Wright for disparaging comments she made concerning him and his ex-wife, Julie McKnight. According to TMZ, the R&B singer recently filed a lawsuit against Wright for defamation over claims he says are completely false.

Per court records, TMZ reported that two things triggered the lawsuit: Wright alleged on her social media platforms that Julie was a victim of verbal assault and domestic violence at the hands of McKnight and that he paid sex workers just to hurt them physically during sexual intercourse. On top of that, she says Julie is her cousin.

Brian McKnight shuts down accusations of abuse toward ex-wife

McKnight has denied all accusations and noted that he’s unaware of any family connection Wright says she supposedly has with his ex. McKnight was married to Julie from 1990 to 2003. They share two sons, Brian Jr. and Niko, and a daughter, Briana, People reported.

Jaguar Wright’s long history of false claims about celebrities

This incident wouldn’t be the first time Wright has been on the hot seat for spilling dark secrets and stories she’s professed about different artists, executives, producers and many others within the music industry.

As Blavity reported, she has alleged that Common raped her, and in 2024, she was a guest on the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show. During her appearance, she claimed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have “held people against their will,” among other serious allegations.

“I’ve talked to hundreds [of victims] that I deal with still myself,” she told Morgan, according to VIBE. “I have three victims right now who are willing to give testimonies about not only what Mr. Carter has done to them, but his wife as well.”

Morgan was forced to make an on-air apology to Beyoncé and Jay-Z , clarifying that Wright’s claims were unproven.

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview,” Morgan explained in a show following Wright’s episode, per VIBE. “As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”