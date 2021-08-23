After USC coach Andy Enfield agreed to become Southern Methodist University’s coach, LeBron James’ son Bronny must make “some tough decisions.”

On Tuesday, Lebron spoke with reporters about his son’s career future at USC. Following Bronny’s freshman season with the Trojans, speculation on his future was sparked by reports that he is considering transferring, according to CBS Sports.

“I don’t know where it came from,” LeBron said about his son’s transfer decisions. “But at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man. He has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

Additionally, the Trojans under Enfield used Bronny in 25 games, averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists.

Bronny ranked 28th overall in the Class of 2023. In July, the 19-year-old collapsed during practice leading to further testing, which revealed a congenital heart defect. Less than two weeks after his clearance, Bronny made his collegiate debut with the USC Trojans, which was ultimatley delayed to December due to his health scare.

Enfield led the Trojans to a 15-18 (8-12 Pac-12) record. He also coached USC for 11 seasons and led the Trojans to five NCAA tournament appearances. He is moving to Dallas, where the Mustangs reign.

“I am so excited to join the SMU family,” Enfield told ESPN. “It is an incredible time for the university as we enter the ACC. The investments SMU has made in athletics, the support and alignment from leadership — President Turner, Rick Hart, David Miller and others — as well as the passion of the SMU fan base and community made this an incredibly attractive opportunity. We will make Mustang fans and the city of Dallas proud and cannot wait to get started.”