Charlie Mitchell, the first and only Black Michelin star chef in New York City, recently brought his flair to the Islands.
He spearheaded the concluding dinner of Bermuda’s Restaurant Weeks, which were held from Jan. 18 through Feb. 29, featuring nearly 50 restaurants.
Mitchell has become a hot commodity after earning his first Michelin star, the Young Chef Award and becoming executive chef/co-owner of Clover Hill.
However, for those unfamiliar with his journey, Mitchell worked his way from the ground up to reach the star status he now possesses, tackling challenges from some of the most notable restaurants in New York, including The Betony and Eleven Madison Park, before stepping into his glory.
“The journey of being a great chef is an everyday thing. It’s lifelong. That’s why I continue to talk to chefs who are 45, 50, 60 years old,” Mitchell told Blavity during a recent interview. “It’s about longevity. That’s what I learned from New York. You’ve gotta continue to reinvent yourself. Your cuisine has to continue to grow. You can’t get complacent.”
Powered by Bermuda Tourism Authority and sponsored by BGA Wholesale Distributor and Goslings Rum, the four course dinner was hosted at The Loren Hotel at Pink Beach in Bermuda.
Mitchell’s exquisite four-course dinner included the inaugural tuna crudo dish alongside cilantro, basil and trout roe. For the second course, confit snapper coupled with potato purée, caviar and chive. The third course, smoked lamb was served in mussel curry with mixed vegetables. Mitchell crafted an unlikely yet robust concoction for dessert of tapioca pudding, coconut, guava, mint and crispy meringue.
Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut NV, Aslina Chardonnay 2022, Aslina Usmasane Red Blend 2020, and a “Home Sweet Home” cocktail consisting of rum, Bermuda banana, cinnamon syrup and chocolate bitters accompanied each dish.
“For me, I tend to work with ingredients that are connected to the community,” Mitchell told Blavity. “I wanted them to let me know what to serve during this time of year in Bermuda. I wanted to show that there was another way that I would treat the ingredients that they are familiar with seeing here but also let Bermuda ingredients shine at the same time.”
Originating from his grandmother’s affinity for combining robust flavors, Mitchell made it a point to cultivate a dinner that spanned an eclectic taste palette.
“Her cooking style was very big flavors. So like acid, vinegar, spices, saucy sometimes. She wasn’t afraid to really season her food and that’s what I still carry with me in my food,” Mitchell said. “When I do a taste menu, it has to be a bit balanced, but I try to make sure I throw some big flavors in there. I definitely get that from her.”