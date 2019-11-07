Bruno Mars has dropped his newest single, “Fat, Juicy and Wet.” The song, which the singer described as the next “strip club anthem” while promoting it this week, features rapper Sexyy Red. Mars also dropped a video for the song, with cameos from his “Die With a Smile” collaborator Lady Gaga and his “APT.” collaborator, BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

According to Billboard, Mars got fans excited about the new single while celebrating the success of one of his previous hits, “Die with a Smile,” featuring Lady Gaga. The duet rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for three weeks. In celebration of the accomplishment, Mars went to Instagram to share how he planned to mark the occasion.

He wrote, “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

Later, Mars posted a snippet of the song, along with an NSFW picture of him and the rapper.

“Found her,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Sexyy responded to the post in a since-deleted caption, Complex reported.

“You lookin for ah real b***h baby I’m right hur,” she wrote.

“Fat, Juicy and Wet” is Mars’ third single, following “Die with a Smile” and “APT,” both of which were mega-hits. “APT” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard reported. Not to mention its own viral TikTok dance challenge. Meanwhile, “Die with a Smile” is No. 1 on the Hot 100.

It’s the singer’s first time teaming up with Sexyy, whose star has been on the rise since her 2023 hit “Pound Town 2,” featuring Nicki Minaj. She followed up the song with “SkeeYee,” which made the rapper a bona fide supernova. Since then, she’s gone on to collaborate with some of hip-hop’s biggest acts, like Tyler, the Creator, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and many others.

Watch the trailer below: