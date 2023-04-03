The Carolina Panthers have announced they are benching their No. 1 draft pick, Bryce Young, after a 26-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Head coach Dave Canales said Andy Dalton will replace Young as quarterback for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 22.
“This was something that after I watched the film, I looked at it, had a thought, started talking to the guys that we make decisions with,” Canales said, according to Newsweek. “Certainly a lot of parties involved there. Ultimately this comes on me, and my No. 1 responsibility is to help the Panthers this win, and this move I believe puts us in the best chance to do that this week.”
The reason for Young being benched
Canales did not specify the reasons for the decision, nor whether this was temporary. Young, who is in his second year on the team, completed 31 of 56 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions this season, the Associated Press reported.
“You always want to make a play. You want to do something,” Young said after Sunday’s game, per the AP. “Obviously, part of the position is being the game manager. Some bad instances of that on film today. I definitely take accountability for that.”
How did Young feel about the announcement?
The decision to bench Young left him and those close to him “very shocked,” according to a tweet from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
“It came out of nowhere,” a source told Schultz.
Andy Dalton, who missed part of training camp due to a quad injury, said he was surprised by the news.
“When I came here, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get another opportunity, and so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said, according to AP News. “I’m excited about what’s ahead. And, you know, it’s a tough situation. I’ve been on both sides of it, and it’s hard. I mean, it’s hard on everybody, but for me, I mean, I’m looking forward to it.”
Tommy Tremble, a tight end for the Panthers, had some encouraging words for Young, whom he said hasn’t been able to showcase the full extent of his abilities.
“We haven’t done the best (as teammates) to help him show his ability,” he said. “I’ve seen the flashes and what he does on a daily basis in practice. I think just together as a group I feel bad that we couldn’t show that on Sundays.”
Young was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He joined the Panthers as a quarterback after playing at the University of Alabama.
“Whenever there’s a pressure situation, I look at that as an opportunity,” he said at the time, according to ESPN. “Whatever the expectations, I want to take things day by day. But I am super blessed for this organization to take a chance on me.”