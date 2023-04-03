“This was something that after I watched the film, I looked at it, had a thought, started talking to the guys that we make decisions with,” Canales said, according to Newsweek. “Certainly a lot of parties involved there. Ultimately this comes on me, and my No. 1 responsibility is to help the Panthers this win, and this move I believe puts us in the best chance to do that this week.”

The reason for Young being benched

Canales did not specify the reasons for the decision, nor whether this was temporary. Young, who is in his second year on the team, completed 31 of 56 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions this season, the Associated Press reported.