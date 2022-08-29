Nothing defines Texas culture more than the rodeo.

And the 92nd annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lit Houston up. Crown Royal a title sponsor, enlisted Bun B to kick off the rodeo festivities.

“For 21 days, everyone’s just a Houstonian,” Bun B told Blavity in an exclusive interview. “We typically don’t draw racial lines, color lines, political lines. Everyone comes to enjoy probably the single most Houston thing we do every year.”

On Feb. 29, the rodeo festivities kicked off with Bun B for “Hats Off to Houston,” an dinner that raised a glass to the Houston legend, as well as the city’s rich culture.

The “Big Pimpin'” artist’s first concert took place at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn headlined. He was just three years old at the time.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the rapper made history by being the first Black male native of Houston to headline the stage at NRG Stadium.