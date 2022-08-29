Nothing defines Texas culture more than the rodeo.
And the 92nd annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lit Houston up. Crown Royal a title sponsor, enlisted Bun B to kick off the rodeo festivities.
“For 21 days, everyone’s just a Houstonian,” Bun B told Blavity in an exclusive interview. “We typically don’t draw racial lines, color lines, political lines. Everyone comes to enjoy probably the single most Houston thing we do every year.”
On Feb. 29, the rodeo festivities kicked off with Bun B for “Hats Off to Houston,” an dinner that raised a glass to the Houston legend, as well as the city’s rich culture.
The “Big Pimpin'” artist’s first concert took place at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn headlined. He was just three years old at the time.
Fast-forward to 2022, and the rapper made history by being the first Black male native of Houston to headline the stage at NRG Stadium.
Over Black Heritage Day weekend (March 1-3), Crown Royal launched the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom at the Houston Rodeo, showcasing local artisans and honoring the originators of Black and Tejano fashion and Western culture.
Social media viral sensation Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery was on hand as the brand’s fashion correspondent. Kamara captured the fashion at the event and interviewed rodeogoers and performers like Bun B on their outfit inspirations.
View this post on Instagram
The showroom also spotlighted rodeo fashion and encouraged rodeo-goers to “tip their hat” to the local artisans who continue to keep rodeo culture thriving through fashion, music, design and more.
Rodeo attendees can visit the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom during Go Tejano Day weekend (March 8-10) and pay homage to rodeo fashion and culture pioneers.
The Saloon also has a “hat shaping” station, a must-have for any cowboy hat owner. Bun B, who is also the founding member of UGK, emphasized that “a cowboy hat is a very serious part of this. It’s not just a uniform, it’s part of life.”
Bun B’s participation in the Rodeo is rooted in more than just tradition; it’s part of his commitment to giving back to his community.
“The actual goal of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is to raise scholarship money,” he said. “It is important that we have organizations like Crown Royal to support us and give us platforms and spaces to make these things available to people.”
Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed over $600 million to the youth of Texas and education.
Bun B will grace the stage on March 12 for his All-American Takeover along with Nelly and other special guests. And, in true Texas fashion, he’ll do it big.
“I’ll probably have a cowboy hat on, but I’m still going to be Bun B, The Triple OG, representing what I’ve always represented,” he said.