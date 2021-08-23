Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark emphasized the importance of recognizing the pioneering Black WNBA players in a recent interview.

“I definitely have privilege,” Clark said during her discussion with Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Sports Illustrated reported.

‘Black women that grew up making this league what it is’

“I’m obviously white, but I think I’m somebody who grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. So I know where this league comes from—a lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is.”

Clark’s name has been used in several WNBA cultural disputes, with many commenting on her race being associated with her likeability, so this isn’t the first instance the 2024 Time Athlete of the Year has spoken about the intersection of race and fame in sports.

Clark has spoken several times about her success coming from Black women’s efforts

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark told Time in her Athlete of the Year article. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

According to The Associated Press, Clark and the Fever will face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA’s inaugural Rivals Week in August, which will undoubtedly create much buzz for the league.