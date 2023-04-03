Caitlin Clark from the Iowa Hawkeyes set a new record in NCAA women’s basketball last Thursday. Her scoring record passed 3,527 points and is set to keep growing with each remaining season game.
Clark has received applause across the sports community, including congratulatory messages from Brittney Griner and Angel Reese. The news further cements the 22-year-old’s status as a figure to watch in basketball, as she is soon expected to join the WNBA. It also sheds light on the Black collegiate basketball stars who played before her.
Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY! 🖤💛🔥 https://t.co/jWn7QZZdkQ
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 16, 2024
Lynette Woodard is one of them. She scored 3,649 points over four years at the University of Kansas in the late 1970s and early 1980s, according to NPR. Woodard was a two-time Olympian who led her team to win a gold medal in 1984. She is considered a trailblazer for becoming the Harlem Globetrotters’ first female member and coming out of retirement to play for the newly founded WNBA.
“In honoring Caitlin’s accomplishments, I hope that we can also shine a light on the pioneers who paved the way before her,” Woodard wrote in a statement to NPR. “Women’s basketball has a glorious history that predates the NCAA’s involvement. I applaud Caitlin for everything she has done and look forward to watching her score many more points for years to come.”
Woodard played before the NCAA recognized women’s collegiate sports. Statistics from non-NCAA associations “are not currently included in NCAA record books, regardless of gender,” an NCAA spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.
The news surrounding Clark’s record also shed light on another Black collegiate basketball player. Pearl Moore played for Francis Marion College in the late 1970s. She set a record by scoring 4,061 points. According to NPR, Moore went on to be a four-time Small College All-American and played for the New York Stars and the St. Louis Streak.
“Records were made to be broken,” Moore told ABC15 News. “And I’m thinking about let’s say Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, and I think it was about 40 years between LeBron’s like 38 and that record last for like 30 years.”
“I finished college at 22, and I’m 66 now,” she added. “So that records like 40 years, so records are made to be broken, and if she does it, good for her.”