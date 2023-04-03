Lynette Woodard is one of them. She scored 3,649 points over four years at the University of Kansas in the late 1970s and early 1980s, according to NPR. Woodard was a two-time Olympian who led her team to win a gold medal in 1984. She is considered a trailblazer for becoming the Harlem Globetrotters’ first female member and coming out of retirement to play for the newly founded WNBA.

“In honoring Caitlin’s accomplishments, I hope that we can also shine a light on the pioneers who paved the way before her,” Woodard wrote in a statement to NPR. “Women’s basketball has a glorious history that predates the NCAA’s involvement. I applaud Caitlin for everything she has done and look forward to watching her score many more points for years to come.”