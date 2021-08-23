The investigation into the death of 20-year-old Southern University and A&M College junior Caleb Wilson continues, and there’s a shocking new revelation in the case.

Authorities were initially led to believe Wilson collapsed at North Sherwood Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. on Friday. However, sources told WAFB that wasn’t the case.

According to those sources, Wilson and eight other Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. pledges were allegedly in a line at an unsanctioned fraternity ritual at a Baton Rouge warehouse where they were “allegedly forced to take blows to the chest,” the outlet reported. After Wilson was punched, he collapsed and began having a seizure.

Following the fraternity members’ transporting Wilson to the hospital, they “allegedly gathered at an undisclosed location to discuss the events of the evening,” per WAFB.

On Tuesday, Southern University and A&M College issued a statement, WAFB reported:

“Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life.

“The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.

“Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University. The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students. We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern.

“Southern continues to actively support the ongoing criminal investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office into this alleged act of hazing involving members of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to talk to someone during this devastating time for our campus community. Mental health resources are available 24/7 at subr.edu/ucc.”

A candlelight vigil in Wilson’s honor is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, WAFB reported.