Omega Psi Phi’s international headquarters released a statement which reads:

It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.

Caleb was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin – He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.

We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time.

We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.