A 20-year-old student at Southern University in Louisiana died after attending a fraternity event. Caleb Wilson died on Friday morning, according to WVUE.
Law enforcement said that the junior participated in a ritual with members of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity Inc. at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, an off-campus location.
He collapsed while pledges stood in a line as part of the initiation process. Wilson was then taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. on Friday. The cause of death has yet to be determined. It has not been confirmed if hazing was involved.
Honoring the Life of Caleb Wilson 🕊️💙💛
With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of one of our own, Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Southern University Human Jukebox and an incredible part of our Jaguar family.
A talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and… pic.twitter.com/JMgVeO2GDu
— Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) February 28, 2025
“All that information the detectives will look at, and that will determine where we go,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to WVUE.
Wilson was studying mechanical engineering at Southern University. He was also a musician and a member of the university’s Human Jukebox marching band.
Southern University suspended all student organization campus activities while the investigation is being conducted. Students and the local community are in mourning.
“He was young and he was a member of our Human Jukebox. He had great things going for him,” student Christopher White told WVUE.
Gayle Benson, the owner of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, said Wilson was “a very bright student.”
“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire Southern University community during this incredibly difficult time,” she said. “This tragic loss has hit very close to my heart as his father, Sergeant Corey Wilson, has worked with our team for many years. I have a deep and personal connection to his family. We mourn with him.”
Omega Psi Phi’s international headquarters released a statement which reads:
It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.
Caleb was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin – He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.
We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time.
We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.