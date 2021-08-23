In connection with an unsanctioned Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. initiation event in February that resulted in the death of band member Caleb Wilson, Southern University and A&M College placed a band official on 30-day administrative leave.

During an unsanctioned fraternity ritual at a Baton Rouge warehouse on Feb. 26, the 20-year-old died from fraternity members hitting him in the chest. The blows to Wilson’s chest led to his collapse and seizure.

The university suspended Safiyy Abdel-Raoof two days later, WBRZ‘s Investigative Unit reported.

Although the Southern University Marching Band’s Facebook page calls Abdel-Raoof assistant director of bands, WBRZ reported the university said he was the Southern Lab School’s band director. A university spokesperson confirmed Abdel-Raoof is only a volunteer with the Human Jukebox.

WBRZ also reports he is the president of the Lambda Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, graduate chapter that oversees the Southern University chapter.

“Safiyy Abdel-Ra’oof has been on administrative leave (30 days) since Feb. 28, 2025,” a university spokesperson emailed WBRZ. “No further comment will be made on this personnel matter.”

Blavity previously reported that in the wake of Wilson’s death, three Omega Psi Phi members — Caleb McCray, Isaiah Smith and Kyle Thurman — were arrested. A criminal felony hazing charge has been filed against the trio, with McCray also receiving a manslaughter charge.