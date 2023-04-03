Xavier University of Louisiana is making history by launching the first varsity-level, co-ed rowing program at an HBCU. The announcement comes after the program completed its third season at the school.
The rowing program, which was launched in September 2023, comes from a partnership with the New Orleans Rowing Club (also known as NORC).
“We could not be prouder to work with the Xavier Rowing team as we launch this historic debut as an official varsity university sport,” NORC members Elizabeth Manley and Chloé Jobin said in a press release. “The passion and dedication of our athletes, combined with the support from esteemed national figures including Olympic Rower David Banks, former Division I Coach Kevin Harris, rowing luminary Arshay Cooper, and Brannon Johnson of BLJ Rowing, who have all visited to inspire and coach our students, truly exemplifies the spirit of Xavier.”
They added, “Launching this team of athletes onto the competitive national stage is not just about rowing—it’s about building a community, inspiring our students, and creating opportunities for growth both on and off the water.”
Xavier University of Louisiana becomes the first HBCU to launch a Co-Ed Varsity Rowing program
Thx-HBCU Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/KvBL5lYl5d
— HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) February 2, 2025
The program joins a roster of other sports offered at Xavier, including volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, competitive cheer, cross country, soccer, tennis and track and field.
“This is an exciting time for Xavier Athletics in welcoming the rowing team to our family,” Athletic Director Pat Kendrick said int the same press release. “We are so proud of each and every one of these athletes and look forward to seeing them excel in their sport and bring the spirit of Xavier to the water and beyond.”
The program has earned sponsorships and donations from several rowing organizations like USRowing and Mr. Cooper’s A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, as well as support from professional athletes.
“It’s another testament to the outstanding students at Xavier; in that they seek out new challenges and opportunities and strive for excellence in whatever they do,” Olympic Rower David Banks said. “It’s not easy being the first few to do something that may seem so very different and even daunting. But I’m confident and hopeful that these students will realize that this sport is theirs to make their own and that they will be an inspiration to many people to take their own new steps. I can’t wait.”
Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) has officially announced the launch of its varsity-level co-ed rowing program, making history as the first HBCU to offer co-ed varsity rowing. https://t.co/o6gh93BPn7
— #becauseofthemwecan (@Becauseofthem) January 31, 2025
The rowing program has already helped some students find a sense of community.
“The Xavier Rowing Club has offered me the opportunity to find a family outside of my Xavier family and get involved in a sport that allows me to be part of a team and also work on my own individual goals,” junior student Kamryn Days said. “It allows us to shatter negative stereotypes and false perceptions.”
Xavier’s new rowing program is currently in the process of recruiting a head coach, as well as prospective rowers.