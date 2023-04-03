The rowing program, which was launched in September 2023, comes from a partnership with the New Orleans Rowing Club (also known as NORC).

“We could not be prouder to work with the Xavier Rowing team as we launch this historic debut as an official varsity university sport,” NORC members Elizabeth Manley and Chloé Jobin said in a press release. “The passion and dedication of our athletes, combined with the support from esteemed national figures including Olympic Rower David Banks, former Division I Coach Kevin Harris, rowing luminary Arshay Cooper, and Brannon Johnson of BLJ Rowing, who have all visited to inspire and coach our students, truly exemplifies the spirit of Xavier.”