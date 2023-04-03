“My opinion of this whole scanning into the bathroom is definitely unfair,” Edison High School senior Jacob Green told CBS News. “I believe they want us to scan in so they can track and see who the kids are going into the restroom and vaping and taking too long. Since they have a time limit, they can see exactly how long they’re gone for and kind of estimate who the issue is and how to resolve it.”

Some students also said that the bathrooms are spaced across the schools, making the policy unrealistic.

“Some people have classes far and we only have three bathrooms in this school,” student Alyssa Williams said. “It’s kind of spaced out weird, so it takes us at least half of our time to get to the bathroom.”